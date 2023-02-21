Mali, February 21: A six-year-old girl recently met with a horrific accident in the West African country of Mali. A metal pin penetrated her throat as she tripped over it. The young girl might be playing or doing some other chores when she fell on the tip of the pin, and the seven-inch long hairpin pierced through her mouth to near the back of her head.

The name of the girl has been kept anonymous by the local media. She was bleeding profusely and was taken to a hospital nearby. She had suffered excessive bleeding from her mouth and ears. Five Children Seriously Injured Due to Cracker Burst During Festival At Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kinnigoli (Watch Video).

Local media reported that she was injured so severely that she couldn't even open her mouth and had a twisted neck that caused her head to tilt to an angle. Four School Buses Collide with Each Other Near Indira Gandhi Stadium, 25 Children Injured.

Her X-Ray reports were quite concerning as the metallic pin almost touched her internal carotid artery and the jugular veins and exited just behind the ear. The report showed how the large metallic pin was implanted from her mouth to near the back of her head.

Her entire head, throat, and ear were in pain. Only her left ear was left safe. After a long surgery, the long-sharp metallic hairpin was removed from her mouth, and she was declared safe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).