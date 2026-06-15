After US-Iran Peace Deal, Donald Trump Turns Focus to Russia-Ukraine War, Says Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy May Be Ready to Negotiate

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Evian, June 15: U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration would turn its attention to the Russia-Ukraine war following what he described as a breakthrough agreement with Iran, expressing optimism that Moscow and Kyiv may be open to negotiations. Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump said he had held separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and saw a potential opening for diplomacy.

"I had two very good conversations yesterday," Trump said. "Now that this is finished, we're going to be focusing on that, see if we can get that one done." Referring to the war in Ukraine, Trump added: "I think they're both open to it." The U.S. President said the human cost of the conflict remained a major concern. "25,000 people a month are dying, mostly soldiers, and that shouldn't happen," he said. ‘Ships Are Starting to Move’: Donald Trump Says Oil Tankers Resume Passage Through Strait of Hormuz After US-Iran Peace Deal.

Macron, who hosted the meeting, said Ukraine would be a key topic at the G7 gathering and confirmed that Zelenskyy would join discussions with world leaders. "We will have the occasion to discuss the war in Ukraine in order to engage together and negotiate a good and solid peace and sustainable peace, and President Zelensky will be with us as well tomorrow," Macron said. The comments came as leaders from the Group of Seven industrialised nations gathered in Evian for talks focused on security, trade, energy and geopolitical stability.

While much of the discussion between Trump and Macron centred on a newly signed agreement with Iran, both leaders indicated that attention would increasingly shift to Europe's largest conflict since World War II. Macron praised the Iran agreement as "a very important agreement, a peace deal with Iran" and said it was an important step for global stability. Trump argued that the agreement had already begun easing tensions in the Middle East and reopening maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. ‘Ending the War in Lebanon Is Part of the Deal’: Tehran Links Lebanon Ceasefire to Newly Finalised US-Iran Peace Agreement.

"The deal is all signed, and the Strait is already partially opened," Trump said. "Ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it'll be completely opened." The President said the Iran agreement would allow his administration to devote greater diplomatic energy to other international crises. "We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelensky and President Putin, and I see maybe we can do something there, I really do," Trump said. Macron also said G7 leaders would discuss critical minerals, trade and other strategic issues during the summit, seeking greater coordination among member nations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).