Ottawa, January 11: In a bizarre incident, a passenger on an Air Canada flight bound for Dubai jumped off the plane before takeoff at Toronto Pearson International Airport on January 8. The passenger, who had boarded normally, opened the cabin door and fell 20 feet to the tarmac, sustaining injuries.

NY Post reported that the Peel Regional Police and other emergency services were called to the scene. The incident led to a nearly six-hour delay in the Boeing 747’s takeoff as emergency services attended to the situation. Air Canada Slapped With Rs 81 Lakh Fine as Passenger With Spastic Cerebral Palsy Forced to Drag Himself off Plane.

A spokesperson for the airline said that an investigation is underway and "all our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed." An official from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority also verified that the organisation was aware of the unusual occurrence. "We worked with the airline, Peel Regional Police and Peel EMS to provide support and to determine the immediate needs," the spokesperson added. Air Canada Flight Diverted After 16-Year-Old On-Board Attacks Family Member Mid-Air, Teenager Detained.

It is however unclear if the man was arrested for his disruptive behaviour.

In another incident a few days earlier, a 16-year-old passenger attacked a family member on Air Canada Flight 137 from Toronto to Calgary. This resulted in a diversion to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and a three-hour delay for passengers.

The teenager was restrained by fellow passengers and airline staff, and the family member received treatment for minor injuries. The teenager was detained and taken to the hospital for a medical examination. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

