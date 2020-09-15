Moscow, September 15: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Germany, was able to breathe "unaided" for the first time in nearly a month. The fierce Vladimir Putin critic was on ventilator and other kinds of medical support since he was "poisoned" on August 20. Alexei Navalny Poisoned: List of Outspoken Russians Who Fell Victim to Suspected Poisonings.

Navalny, on Tuesday, shared a picture which showed him without any nasal breathing support. In the health updated posted by him on Instagram, the fierce Kremlin critic claimed that he was able to breathe and leave his bed for short durations.

"I can’t really do much but yesterday I was able to breathe on my own all day. Absolutely on my own. I didn’t have any outside help, not even the simplest valve in my throat," Navalny posted in Russian on his social media account.

Alexei Navalny Shares Health Update, Pic on Instagram

In the picture shared by him Navalny appears thinner than earlier. The 44-year-old is seated on the hospital bed in a gown, and is surrounded by his family members and nurses.

The team of medics at Berlin Hospital, where Navalny is being treated, said he is out of any imminent danger but a long-term damage to his health cannot be ruled out. Laboratories in Germany have confirmed that he was attacked using a Novichok nerve agent. The same was used to target former Russian Intelligence agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

