Dhaka, October 27: Thousands of people took to streets in Bangladesh on Tuesday to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron for his controversial comments against the Islamic Prophet. Protesters burnt an effigy of Emmanuel Macron and demanded a boycott of French products in the country. According to Bangladeshi Police, around 40,000 participated in the protest.

The protest march was organised by the Islamic Party. According to an AFP report, the march was stopped by Police before it could reach the French Embassy in Dhaka. Barbed wires and barricades were deployed by Police from almost five km from the embassy. UNAOC Chief Miguel Moratinos Condemns Beheading of French Teacher.

Macron was facing flak from Muslims across several countries for his comments after a teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded in Paris earlier this month. His body was found near a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a suburban area of northwest Paris. Paty was targeted close to his school near Paris for showing caricature of the Islamic Prophet in class. His killer, 18-year-old Abdullah Anzorov, was shot dead by police. France Teacher Beheaded in Paris After He Showed Caricatures of Prophet in Class; Police Shot Dead Suspect.

Speaking at a televised memorial service on Wednesday, Macron told viewers that France "will not give up our cartoons", the BBC reported. The service was attended by the teacher's family and some 400 guests. Notably, Paty had been the target of threats since he showed the cartoons during a class on October 6.

