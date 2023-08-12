Mumbai, August 12: Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a lawmaker from Balochistan was on Saturday picked as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister. Kakar's name was finalised after two rounds of deliberations took place between outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz. The Balochistan Senator has been chosen to govern the cash-strapped country and oversee general elections which are scheduled to take place later this year.

The development was confirmed after a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a lawmaker from Balochistan, has been selected as caretaker prime minister. The development also came after outgoing Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the name of the caretaker prime minister is expected to be finalised today. While a caretaker PM has been chosen, it's important to know who Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister is.

All you need to know about Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar:

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a lawmaker from Balochistan belongs to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The Balochistan senator has been a Member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2018.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was elected to the Senate of Pakistan as an independent candidate in a general seat from Balochistan in the 2018 Pakistani Senate election.

The lawmaker from Balochistan took oath as a Senator on March 12, 2018. Kakar is also said to be the co-founder of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which is reportedly said to have close ties with the country's military.

After President Arif Alvi approved Kakar's appointment, the Senator became the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz said that they decided that the interim prime minister of Pakistan would be from a smaller province. President Arif Alvi approved Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's appointment as the caretaker prime minister under Article 224(1A) of the Constitution.

Thank You to Allah Almighty

Thank you to Allah Almighty who gives me opportunity to Serve the Nation as Caretaker PM of Pakistan. I.A will do the best which will be of favour of Pakistan 🇵🇰 #SenatorAnwarUlHaq #CareTakerPM pic.twitter.com/Ei64Hp3b9p — Anwar Ul Kakar (@SenAnwarUlHaq) August 12, 2023

Soon after his appointment, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar took to Twitter to express his happiness. "Thank you to Allah Almighty who gives me the opportunity to Serve the Nation as Caretaker PM of Pakistan. I.A (inshallah) will do the best which will be in favour of Pakistan," his tweet read.

