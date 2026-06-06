Argentina Flight Turns Chaotic as Woman Bites Cop Over Baggage Charge Row, Video Goes Viral

A routine flight in Argentina turned chaotic after a passenger allegedly refused to pay an excess baggage fee, boarded an aircraft without clearance, and later bit a police officer during a dramatic confrontation that was caught on camera.

The incident occurred at Jorge Newbery Airpark in Buenos Aires on a JetSmart flight scheduled to travel to Cordoba. According to reports, the woman was informed that she needed to pay an additional fee for carrying excess cabin baggage. However, she reportedly refused to comply, leading to a heated argument with airline staff.

Passenger Bites Police Officer After Baggage Fee Dispute on Argentina Flight

🫦 Se atrincheró en el avión y mordió a una efectiva policial tras una discusión por su equipaje El hecho ocurrió durante el embarque de un vuelo de JetSmart en el Aeroparque Jorge Newbery. 💻 https://t.co/nAmbQ33jtz 📻 AM 870 #LaRadioQueUneNuestrasVoces pic.twitter.com/Ke0BlMWrmb — Radio Nacional AM 870 (@NacionalAM870) June 4, 2026

Despite the dispute at the boarding gate, the passenger managed to board the aircraft, prompting airport authorities to intervene. Security personnel and police officers later entered the plane to remove her, but the situation quickly escalated as she resisted efforts to escort her off the flight. Qantas Flight Diverted to Tahiti After Unruly Passenger Bites Flight Attendant on Melbourne to Dallas Route.

A viral video circulating on social media shows officers struggling to remove the passenger from her seat while stunned travelers watched the confrontation unfold. During the altercation, the woman allegedly bit a female police officer, further intensifying the incident.

Passengers reportedly applauded after authorities successfully removed the woman from the aircraft. The flight was briefly delayed but later departed for Cordoba without further disruptions. British Airways Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Filming S*x Encounters With 16 Women, Sharing Videos Online.

Officials said the passenger sustained minor injuries during the incident and was taken to an airport medical facility for evaluation. She has since been detained and remains under investigation. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether formal charges will be filed.

The dramatic episode has sparked widespread discussion online about unruly passenger behavior, airline baggage policies, and airport security procedures. The incident also highlights growing concerns over how disputes involving airline fees can rapidly escalate into serious security situations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).