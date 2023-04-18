Islamabad, April 18: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that he has concrete information about another possible assassination attempt during the upcoming Eid holidays at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

He claimed that this would be the second assassination attempt since the Wazirabad attack last year during the anti-government long march from Lahore to Islamabad. Will Defeat 'Zardari Mafia' in Sindh: Imran Khan.

Khan made these claims during a hearing on his petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directives from concerned quarters to not take any action and arrest him in connection to about 121 FIRs registered against him. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief alleged that similar to the "planned" attack in Wazirabad, "they" are planning another assassination attempt.

The term "them" used by Khan is what he associates with the government, the security and the military establishment, who he has been accusing for plotting against him to first ouster his government and then to eliminate him.

The former premier requested the LHC to intervene into the matter and direct concerned authorities to refrain from arresting him in order to avoid what he termed as "bloodshed", planned by "them".

Khan also stated that the plan of the current coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not to incarcerate him, but was to eliminate him.

"The situation at my Zaman Park residence would deteriorate if it was attacked again by police and security officials. Those who want to kill me are sitting in the government and want bloodshed, not relief," he added.

Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar apprised the court that when India and Pakistan can announce a ceasefire during Muharram, "they why the police officials cannot be restrained from arresting Imran Khan during Eid holidays?"

"In both cases of Imran Khan and Shahbaz Gill, police officials had been restrained from taking any coercive measure but the officials did not bother to comply with any court's orders," said the lawyer. Pakistan: PTI to Stage Peaceful Protests After Eid-ul-Fitr, Announces Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the law officer strongly opposed Khan's counsel's version, insisting that there was no illegality in actions of the police, requesting the court to decline the PTI chief;s request and stop them from trying to influence and intervene in the investigation process.

