Melbourne, July 19: A man in Australia travelled 32 km to have butter chicken at his favourite restaurant amid coronavirus lockdown. The man drove from Werribee, which is about 30km southwest from Melbourne’s CBD, into the city to have butter chicken. Victoria Police fined him $1,652 for violating the lockdown.

According to a report published in Yahoo News Australia, the offender was among 74 people who were fined for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions across the state. Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews also warned people not to leave their homes or drive across the city during the lockdown. Asia Today: Masks Mandatory as Cases Rise in Australia State.

According to local reports, masks have been made mandatory in Victoria’s Melbourne and Mitchell Shire in few days time. Andrews said up to 3 million face masks are on order by the state government and the first batch of 300,000 is due to arrive this week. Victoria on Sunday recorded 363 new cases and three more deaths from COVID-19.

Till now, over 19,000 people have contracted COVID-19 in Australia. The COVID-19 death toll in the country also crossed 700-mark on Sunday. According to Worldometers, there are currently over 1,300 active cases in Australia, and over 17,000 people have recovered from the disease so far. Globally, coronavirus cases crossed 14 crore, while over six lakh people succumbed to coronavirus.

