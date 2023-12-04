Melbourne, December 4: Josh Taylor, 25, is battling for his life in the ICU after getting buried under the sand at a well-known beach in Australia. On Bribie Island, north of Brisbane, Taylor was coated in sand after falling into a hole. Paramedics and a crew from a rescue chopper from RACQ Life flight attended to him.

Nathan, a witness, told 7News that Taylor fell into a pit that had been prepared for pig roasting. "Getting up from the chair, that the sand under him had given way a little. He staggered back. He clearly broke the fall by extending his arms, but he also continued to descend and knocked sand in the process", he added. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Buried Alive in Borewell, Dies.

Unless you were standing on top of the hole, you could not see him or his feet since he was so far down in it. Even with fifteen fully-grown guys at the end of the rope, he refused to move. The paramedic then said 'Pull him this way'. The suction broke, allowing him to emerge, Nathan told.

Nathan added, "A group of men ran over yelling for help to rescue their friend from under the sand." Nathan said he was leaving the beach at the time, and friends and family of Taylor were working feverishly to dig him out. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 8-Hour-Old Infant Buried Alive in Kanpur, Miraculously Rescued by Couple.

In order to receive further care, Taylor was evacuated to Princess Alexandra Hospital in serious condition. It's understood that the man's pulse didn't return for 45 minutes. Peter Batt, a paramedic with QAS, commended the individuals who provided assistance.

