Mumbai, June 30: A distressing incident occurred at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport in Thailand on Thursday, where a 57-year-old Thai passenger had to undergo amputation of her leg. The unfortunate incident occurred in Terminal 2 of the airport when the woman was about to board a morning flight bound for the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Tragically, her leg got trapped by a moving walkway, leading to severe injuries that necessitated the amputation.

According to the officials, a medical team eventually had to cut her left leg off from above the knee. Following this, the woman was rushed to a hospital to reattach her leg, unfortunately, the doctors could not do so. The woman then requested to be transferred to another hospital to assess the possibility. The travelator was shut down following the incident. Texas Airport Accident: Worker Dies After Being 'Ingested' Into Delta Air Lines Flight Engine at San Antonio International Airport.

Woman Loses Leg After Getting Stuck in Travelator

The photos posted on Facebook by Don Mueang International Airport show the woman seated on the travelator, with the lower section of her leg caught beneath the belt at the end of the walkway. Airport staff were present to provide assistance to her during the incident. Additionally, a nearby suitcase was observed with two missing wheels, and the yellow comb-like plates, which usually cover the edge of the belt where the moving walkway concludes, appeared to be broken off. 24-Hour Sex Lands German Tourist in Italy Hospital, Sexual Intercourse Under Drugs Influence Leads to Penis Amputation Possibility.

"On behalf of the Don Mueang International Airport, I would like to express my deepest condolences regarding the accident. I would like to insist that we will ensure that no such accident will happen again," Airport Director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said. He added that the airport will cover the woman's medical expenses, and they are open to discussions regarding any additional compensation she may be entitled to.

