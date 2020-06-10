Bill Gates Says 'Black Lives Matter' Over Killings of George Floyd And Other African-Americans, Vows to Create More Equal Future

Bill Gates - Protest over killing of George Floyd (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, June 10: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said protests following the killing of African-Americans, including George Floyd, are "shining a light" on the injustices meted out to black people in their daily lives. Asserting that black lives matter, Bill Gates said he is committed to learning more about systematic racism and creating an atmosphere where everyone is treated equally. George Floyd Death: Why US is Raging in Protests by African-Americans And Other Key Details.

Referring to widespread protests across the United States following the death of Geroge Floyd in police custody, Gates tweeted: "The horrifying killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and far too many other Black people—and the protests they sparked—are shining a light on the brutal injustices that Black people experience every day in policing, criminal justice, education, health care, housing, the workplace and all other areas of their lives."

On his part, Gates declared himself "committed to listening and learning more about systemic racism and what I can do with my actions and words to help create a more equal and just future." "Black lives matter," the billionaire added. The 'Black Lives Matter' campaign, which erupted following the death of Floyd -- an African-American -- in police custody in the United States, has earned a lot of support across the world. US Dictionary Merriam-Webster to Change Its Definition of Racism on Suggestion of Young Black Woman.

Bill Gates Tweets on Racism:

…in policing, criminal justice, education, health care, housing, the workplace and all other areas of their lives. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 10, 2020

I am committed to listening and learning more about systemic racism and what I can do with my actions and words to help create a more equal and just future. Black lives matter. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 10, 2020

Floyd died in Minneapolis last month as a white police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, his final moments filmed on phones. Four police officers involved have been sacked and charged over his death. His death is being seen by many as another incident of racially-driven police brutality. The incident has triggered a debate over law enforcement's alleged bias against the African-American minority.