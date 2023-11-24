Sao Paolo, November 24: A Brazilian doctor and bodybuilder who had a large following on Instagram died on Sunday, November 19, due to a cardiac arrest caused by a liver bleed. Rodolfo Duarte Ribeiro dos Santos, 33, was a fitness enthusiast who often shared pictures and videos of his muscular physique on social media. He had over 10,000 followers and was recently engaged to bodybuilder Caroline Sanches.

According to a report published by CNN Brasil, Rodolfo's clinic issued a statement denying that his death was related to the use of anabolic steroids. They said that he had a benign tumour (adenoma) in his liver that led to the haemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a private hospital in Sao Paulo, where he could not be revived. Luana Andrade Dies After Cardiac Arrest: Brazilian Influencer Reportedly Suffers Four Cardiac Arrests Day After Liposuction Surgery on Her Knee, Passes Away.

Santos, a partner at the Abbas Duarte clinic in Moema, Sao Paulo, was a renowned plastic surgeon who specialised in body contouring. He had a brain tumour, and his cause of death is unknown. He often shared his personal and professional life on social media, including his workouts and the impressive results of his clients and other fitness enthusiasts.

He was engaged to Sanches, a nutritionist who worked at the same clinic. Sanches shared a video of her late fiance on social media, where he sang a worship song they both loved. She wrote in the caption: "A little bit of our intimacy. My love playing a praise that we love. As we agreed: Forever and ever." YouTube Bodybuilder Joestethics Dies: Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Passes Away Aged 30 of Aneurysm.

In another incident reported from India, a 41-year-old gym trainer, who had achieved nine titles and won the Mr Tamil Nadu title in 2022, died last month, believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest following an intense workout session in Koratur.

