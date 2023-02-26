Mumbai, February 26: A British national holidaying in Bolivia suffered horrifying injuries after being attacked by a dolphin. The incident took place at Santa Rosa de Yacuma, a small town in the Amazon pampas wherein the marine mammal mauled her foot. The woman is now fighting for her life after contracting two serious infections.

According to the Mirror, the victim, Claire Bye (28), was swimming in a river in Bolivia's Santa Rosa de Yacuma when a pink river dolphin attacked. “It suddenly lunged at me. It had a huge beak with a mouthful of spiky teeth. I screamed, but it wouldn’t let go. I’ve never felt pain like it,” Bye told the media outlet. Reportedly, the animal kept biting her foot even when the onlookers tried to pull her out of the water. UK: Infant Dies in Tragic Bath Horror in Leicester After Toy Blocks Plughole.

The woman said that when she was out of the water, she took a look at her foot and saw the skin flapping around and she could see the bone. The woman was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital. The doctors had to administer 32 stitches to her foot. However, the woman developed a potentially fatal infection after the operation. Roman Dildo Found: UK Archaeologists Discover 2,000-Year-Old ‘First Roman Dildo’ in Northumberland (See Pic).

To add more to her misery, the woman contracted yet another dangerous infection. Following this, she had to undergo another surgery to replace the skin tissue on her foot by using tissue from her groin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).