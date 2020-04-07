Boris Johnson Health Update: UK Prime Minister Has Been Moved to Intensive Care After His Coronavirus Condition Worsened

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In a recent development, Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus condition worsened. The British Prime Minister, is currently admitted in St Thomas' Hospital in London.

As per initial reports, British PM is conscious and has asked his Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him. Downing Street spokesperson said: 'Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.'

Johnson had earlier messaged from his hospital bed on Monday to say that he was in “good spirits” and staying in contact with his ministers to oversee the UK's coronavirus fightback despite his hospitalisation due to persistent Covid-19 symptoms. (With PTI inputs)