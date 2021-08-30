Brasillia, August 30: Bank robbers in Brazil used hostages as human shields. At least 10 people were tied to the hoods of getaway cars in the southern Brazilian city of Aracatuba during a bank robbery. Around three people were repoeted to be killed, including a suspect. As per media reports, 50 heavily armed people took part in the bank robbery. They also attacked Military Police barracks. The gang attacked three banks in the centre of Aracatuba on the wee hours of Monday. Brazilian Bank Robbers Loot Criciúma 'Money Heist' Style by Throwing Currencies on the Street Creating a Hubbub During Escape.

Vehicles were reportedly set on fire by the robbers at the entrance of the city so that emergency services could not reach on time. Explosive devices were also placed across the city. The gang took a number of hostages. The robbers then surrounded the local military police station. CCTV footage of people tied to the hoods of cars went viral on social media. Massed Brazilian Bank Robbers Attack Another City, Kill 1.

Videos Of The Hostages Being Used as Human Shields By Bank Robbers In Brazil:

Na fuga, os reféns foram amarrados nos veículos. Tentativa de impedir qualquer contra-ataque da polícia ao grupo. Deus guarde essas pessoas e todos de Araçatuba. Todas as agências bancárias do centro foram invadidas - informações preliminares. pic.twitter.com/lu0hBlcTCu — Yuri Macri (@yurimacri) August 30, 2021

Aflição total, meu Deus, oremos por todas essas pessoas que estão sendo feitas de reféns nesse mega assalto aqui em Araçatuba 😭😭😭 #Araçatuba #OremPorAraçatuba pic.twitter.com/lBo4Ti2rk0 — thales (@thalespatrizzi) August 30, 2021

In another CCTV footage, people were seen holding up his hands while standing on a vehicle's sunroof. "The police can't go on the attack, they can't confront them because there are too many lives on the line," reported Band TV, quoting the mayor of Aracatuba, Dilador Borges, as saying.

However, there is no official confirmation about how much money the attackers robbed from the banks. Some reports also claimed that the attackers also used drones during the robbery. It is not the first time that a robbery incident was reported in Aracatuba. In 2017 also criminals attacked police statins and blocked roads in the city. Incident of bank robberies are on the rise in Brazil. Last year also in December, similar incident took place in the southern city of Criciuma.

