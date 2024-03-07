Maceio, March 7: A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in Maceio city after she admitted to assisting her boyfriend in the murder of her own mother. The horrific incident unfolded after Flavia dos Santos Carneiro attempted to prevent her daughter from moving in with her 22-year-old partner. According to police reports, the teen daughter confessed to holding her mother down while her partner repeatedly stabbed her following a heated argument that occurred on March 5.

According to a report by the Mirror, Carneiro was aware of her daughter's boyfriend being a drug addict and had banned him from visiting their home in Maceio. In a series of events, the girl allegedly got into a heated argument with her mother over her desire to move in with her boyfriend. As the situation escalated, the girl held her mother down while her boyfriend allegedly stabbed her to death before stuffing her body into a fridge. Brazil Horror: Doctor Climbs Onto Pregnant Woman's Stomach To Pull Baby Out, Ends Up Ripping Off Child's Head in Botched-Up Delivery.

As per the report, following the murder, the girl allegedly sent misleading WhatsApp messages to her mother's work colleagues, claiming she was unwell to prevent suspicion. Days later, under the guise of discarding old appliances, the alleged killer's father hired a van driver to move a fridge, concealing the victim's body inside and discarding it in the woods. The chilling discovery of Carneiro's body inside the fridge has sent shockwaves throughout Maceio, the capital of Alagoas. Brazil Horror: Woman Flushes Husband's Chopped-Off Genitals Down the Toilet for Having Sex With Teen Niece.

As per Police Chief Thiago Prado, both the daughter and her boyfriend confessed to the crime, with the boyfriend admitting to stabbing the victim multiple times in the head, neck, and chest. Prado further revealed that, initially, the boyfriend claimed self-defence, but his story quickly unravelled due to the severity of the victim's injuries. The victim suffered over 20 stab wounds, revealing the brutality of the attack. Despite the gruesome nature of the crime, neither showed any signs of remorse during their confessions.

