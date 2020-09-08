Rio De Janeiro, September 8: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Brazil, hundreds of people defied social distancing norms in Rio de Janeiro. People took to streets and danced maskless during Brazil’s Independence Day weekend. Notably, Brazilian authorities have eased coronavirus restrictions. The video of people dancing maskless on the streets of Brazil’s capital has gone viral on social media. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Makes Announcement on Live TV.

Notably, Brazil is the third worst-hit country due to COVID-19 after the United States and India. Till now, over 41 lakh people have contracted coronavirus in this Latin American country. More than 1.2 lakh people also succumbed to the deadly virus in Brazil so far. There are currently over 6.6 lakh active COVID-19 cases in this country. Sao Paulo, which is the most populated state of Brazil, is the epicentre of the pandemic. Close to eight lakh people have contracted coronavirus so far. COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

Video of People Defying Social Distancing Norms:

VIDEO: Aerial images show hundreds of people dancing maskless and packing the streets of Rio de Janeiro, where early morning street parties took place during Brazil's long Independence Day weekend pic.twitter.com/IIADW2HFoV — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 8, 2020

In July, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was also tested positive for COVID-19. He spent three weeks in quarantine. According to reports, Eight of Bolsnaro’s cabinet ministers and 11 of Brazil’s 27 governors have tested positive for coronavirus until now. Recently, Bolsonaro claimed that the country was “returning to normalcy” after the impact of the deadly virus. He said that 1,31,010 formal jobs were created in July.

