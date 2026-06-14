Brazil Rope Jump Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Launched From Skeleton Bridge Without Safety Cord Attached; Disturbing Video Surfaces

A woman reported to be 21-years-old died Saturday morning, June 13, after being launched from an abandoned railway bridge during a "rope jumping" excursion in Limeira, São Paulo. Authorities confirmed that Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas plummeted approximately 40 meters (130 feet) after operators failed to secure her safety harness to the main line before sending her over the edge.

Local police initially detained six individuals, formally arresting three of them under suspicion of manslaughter with eventual intent. The fatal incident has renewed intense scrutiny over unregulated extreme sports operating on unmaintained public infrastructure. Brazil Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Back Seat of Car After Stepmother Allegedly Forgets To Drop Him at Nursery in Videira; Investigation Underway.

Woman Dies in Brazil Rope Jump After Operators Fail to Attach Safety Cord

🚨URGENTE - Mulher morre após funcionários esquecerem da corda no salto de rope jump e a jogarem de 40 metros de altura, em Limeira, SP pic.twitter.com/bYbHFbxh6b — SPACE LIBERDADE  (@NewsLiberdade) June 13, 2026

Disturbing Video of Brazil Rope Jump Accident Surfaces

🇧🇷 Tragedy in Brazil. Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, just 21, died after being thrown from the "Skeleton Bridge" in Limeira for what she thought was a bungee jump. The cord was NEVER attached. Six people have reportedly been detained by police. Heartbreaking.… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 13, 2026

Failure to Connect Safety Equipment in Brazil

According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the incident took place during an organised event by an extreme sports company called Entre Cordas. Witnesses and video footage circulating on social media showed staff members leading Freitas to the jumping platform on the Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge). Eyewitnesses reported that the operators pushed or launched her from the platform without verifying if the primary rope system was attached. Bystanders immediately shouted as it became clear she was falling completely unrestrained. On-site witnesses attempted first aid, but emergency medical technicians from SAMU pronounced her dead at the scene due to severe impact trauma.

Police Response and Criminal Investigation

Following the crash, a brief pursuit unfolded after two organisers allegedly fled into the surrounding woods. State police deployed a military police helicopter to locate the evading personnel. Law enforcement initially detained six individuals connected to the event company for questioning. By late Saturday, investigators at the Limeira Police Department released three of those detained and officially booked the remaining three men, aged 27, 32, and 47. One of the arrested suspects is a certified civil firefighter, while the other two acted as jump assistants. All three face charges of homicídio com dolo eventual - a legal distinction under Brazilian law where defendants may not have intended to kill, but actively assumed the lethal risk through gross negligence.

Background on the 'Skeleton Bridge'

The Skeleton Bridge is an unfinished, abandoned railway structure spanning the border between Limeira and Cordeirópolis. Built decades ago for a federal rail line that never went into service, the concrete structure has become a notorious, unmonitored hub for illegal rope jumping—an extreme sport distinct from bungee jumping that utilises less-elastic climbing ropes to generate longer freefalls. Freitas's death is not the first fatality recorded at the site. Following the death of a cyclist on the bridge in 2024, Brazil's federal Ministry of Management and Innovation ordered the structure boarded up and warned against public entry. However, sports groups frequently bypassed the barriers. Brazil Shocker: YouTuber Carlos Medeiros Allegedly Dies While Having Sex, Found Buried in Neighbour's Backyard; Probe Launched.

In the wake of Saturday's tragedy, Limeira Mayor Murilo Félix announced that the municipality is launching a lawsuit against the federal government for ongoing omission and failure to properly secure the Union-owned property. Entre Cordas, which charged participants roughly R USD 180 (USD 33 USD) per jump, deactivated its social media pages following the incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).