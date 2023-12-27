Atibaia, December 27: In a shocking and disturbing incident, a woman in Brazil has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly cutting off her husband's penis. The incident occurred after the woman discovered that her husband had sex with her 15-year-old niece, leading to a violent and drastic act of revenge. According to multiple reports, the woman, aged 34, whose identity has been withheld, lured her husband to the bedroom, tempting him with sex.

After tying him to the bed, she used a razor and proceeded to cut off his penis. As per the New York Post report, the act was allegedly pre-planned, as she had taken a photo of the severed organ before flushing it down the toilet. After committing the act, the woman, along with her brother, went to the police station on December 22, where she confessed to the crime stating, "Good evening, officer, I came to introduce myself, because I just cut off my husband’s penis." Brazil Horror: Doctor Climbs Onto Pregnant Woman's Stomach To Pull Baby Out, Ends Up Ripping Off Child's Head in Botched-Up Delivery.

When questioned about the penis, she told the police that she had heard it was “possible to reattach it,” hence she flushed it. Upon hearing her confession, police reached their house, where they found the man, aged 39, lying on the bed, prompting immediate transfer to the hospital. Her husband is currently receiving medical treatment for his injuries, however, his condition has not been disclosed. Brazil Shocker: Woman Dies After Eating Chocolate Given by Palm Reader in Maceio Who Said She Had 'Few Days To Live'; Toxicology Report Finds Presence of Pesticides in Body.

The police are currently investigating the relationship between the underage niece and the man to verify the woman's claims while she is under arrest for her crime. According to multiple reports, the age of consent in Brazil is 14 years, and police are investigating whether the relationship was consensual between the two.

