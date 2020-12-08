London, December 8: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that the "situation is very tricky" referring to the negotiations between the European Union and Britain on the new trade deal that will come into effect from January 1, 2021 post Brexit. “The situation at the moment is very tricky,” said Johnson, as per report in Reuters. “You’ve got to be optimistic, you’ve got to believe there’s the power of sweet reason,” he added. He also hinted towards a no-deal Brexit, saying, "there may be a time when Britain should call an end to post-Brexit trade talks. " Brexit Trade Deal: Britain Leader Micheal Gove Accuses European Union of Being Unfair, Says Regional Block 'Asking Too Much.'

Johnson is due to meet just European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen in the coming days, as both the parties have not been able to come face to face over a trade deal. Both the sides remain at loggerheads over the deal, a senior British government source said there was “every chance we are not going to get there”, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said Paris would oppose any agreement that “sacrifices” its fishermen. Brexit Trade Deal: United Kingdom and European Union Negotiations Stuck at 3 Key Sectors- Fisheries, State Aid & Dispute Resolution.

UK left the regional bloc in January this year and is currently in the transition period, which ends on December 31, 2020. Post that Britain will be treated as an outsider to the bloc and will lose all its rights and privileges as a member of the EU. Both are parties have three key differences over this the trade deal seems to be hung. These are fisheries, state aid and dispute resolution once the Britain exits EU.

