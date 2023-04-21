Mumbai, April 21: Text communications from the accused who killed two British botanists in South Africa and fed their corpses to the crocodiles have been made public. The 64-year-old Botanist Dr. Rachel Saunders, and her 74-year-old husband Ron, were killed, wrapped in their own sleeping bags, and thrown from a bridge into crocodile-infested water in South Africa.

The accused with alleged link to terror group ISIS then seized the couple's credit cards and went on a £37,000 shopping spree. Additionally, the accused stole their Toyota Landcruiser, camping gear, and cell phones. Coimbatore Car Blast Case: Accused Confessed He Met Men With Links to ISIS Group Involved in Easter Bombings in Sri Lanka, Say Police Sources.

Before the horrific incident, the couple had just finished an interview with BBC. The hearing in the matter at the Durban High Court revealed that the couple travelled 900 kilometres from their home to meet a BBC documentary film crew in the Drakensberg Mountains to shoot an episode of Gardeners World with host Nick Bailey.

However, after shooting was finished, they travelled to the isolated Ngoye Forest National Park, 90 miles north of Durban, where they set up camp and began looking for rare Gladioli seeds for their company.

The trio had sent texts to each other discussing about ‘killing the kuffar’ and described them as a ‘good hunt’ while claiming that they were in the woods. The pair was referred to as a ‘elderly couple’ who would make a ‘good hunt’ in later texts that were found on the alleged murderers' cell phones.

The pathologist who performed Dr. Saunders' post-mortem testified to the court that the deceased's injuries first made it difficult for him to determine whether the corpse was a man or woman. Maharashtra ATS Arrests 9 Youths for Alleged Link With Terror Outfit ISIS.

He stated that she was mutilated by crocodiles, rendering her unrecognisable, after suffering from brutal trauma, a stab wound, and strangling.

