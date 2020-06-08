Brooklyn Court Officer Terri Pinto Napolitano Suspended, Gun Taken Away Over FB Post Depicting Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's Execution

Brooklyn Court officer suspended for FB post depicting Obama's lynching | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New York, June 8: Brooklyn Court Officer Sgt Terri Pinto Napolitano was suspended for 30 days and her gun confiscated over the row which erupted after she shared a doctored image depicting the execution of former president Barack Obama. Netizens decried her post on Facebook, as it portrayed the lynching of a black man amid the nationwide protests against George Floyd's police killing. Buffalo Police Suspends Two Cops Seen in Video Pushing 75-Year-Old Protester to The Ground.

The condemnable social media post of Terri also depicted Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State, being taken to the gallows. The captions along with the doctored image of Obama read as follows: "The True American Dream", "We Will Not Yield" and "Your day is coming TRAITOR!".

Alongside the objectionable image of Clinton, the caption stated: "IT’S NOT OVER TILL THE FAT LADY SWINGS.". The post was red-flagged by the community of social media users and the Brooklyn Court was intimated about the case.

'Sickening' Post Shared by Terri

New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore issued a statement to rebuke the officer, calling her post on social media an "abboherent". To those offended by the post, the Judge said a due process has been initiated and stricted action would be taken against Terri.

"At this critical moment in our history — when our nation is reeling from the death of George Floyd and its aftermath — it is a sickening and unpardonable offense against every colleague in our court system, as well as the vast and diverse public we serve," DiFiore wrote.