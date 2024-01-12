New Delhi, January 12: The arrest of 33-year-old Ram Bahadur Bomjon, known as the "Buddha Boy," has once again thrust him into the spotlight, this time over rape allegations. The Nepalese Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) apprehended Bomjon from his hideout in southern Nepal. This development comes after the disappearance of at least four of his followers from his camps, adding another layer of controversy to Bomjon's already tumultuous life.

Following his recent arrest, Bomjon is expected to face legal proceedings in southern Nepal, where the alleged sexual abuse occurred. This arrest adds another chapter to the complex narrative surrounding the "Buddha Boy," leaving many to ponder the enigmatic and controversial journey of Ram Bahadur Bomjon. Nepal: Spiritual Leader 'Buddha Boy' Arrested on Charges of Rape, Kidnapping.

Who Is Buddha Boy?

Ram Bahadur Bomjon gained prominence in Nepal, particularly in the Bara district, where he was revered as the "Buddha Boy" by many. Born in 1989 and previously known as Palden Dorje, Bomjon attracted international attention when locals began believing that he was the reincarnation of Gautama Buddha, citing a perceived resemblance to the Buddhist monk. In 2005, at the age of 15, Bomjon claimed to have left his home after a divine dream instructed him to meditate under a pipal tree. Buddhist Artists From Bhutan To Pay Homage to 21 Avatar of Goddess Tara.

He spent over 10 months in meditation, abstaining from speech, food, and movement. Thousands flocked to witness his purported motionless meditation, fostering a mix of devotion and the anticipation of spiritual occurrences. Some of his followers believed that he possessed supernatural powers and could enter states of deep meditation for months, even years. Some accused him of fraud, and there were reports of violence and questionable behaviour within his inner circle.

In 2006, he gained further attention when he reportedly disappeared from his meditation spot, and concerns were raised about his well-being. Despite his claims, Bomjon faced scepticism, with the president of the Nepal Buddhist Council emphasising that they did not believe he possessed Buddha-like qualities. In a 2010 incident, Bomjon was accused of attacking villagers who allegedly disturbed his meditation, though he downplayed the incident as a "minor action." His life has been marked by a series of controversies, challenging the perception of him as a spiritual figure.

