Ontario, November 25: A Cambridge teacher is facing a disciplinary hearing following allegations of engaging in a four-year relationship with a female former student, including sending explicit photos and having sex. Lindsay Amber Eileen Dolson, a teacher at an unnamed Cambridge high school, is accused of having inappropriate interactions with a student during the 2013-2014 academic year.

The incidents, reported to the Ontario College of Teachers Discipline Committee on October 31, unfolded between 2014 and 2015, leaving the student with adverse emotional and psychological effects. According to multiple reports, Dolson allegedly had private and personal discussions with the student, complimenting her and disclosing personal details, including mentioning piercings. Mystery Brain Disease Strikes in Canada: Cluster of Mysterious Brain Diseases Detected in New Brunswick, Victims Develop Dementia-Like Symptoms, Says Report.

After the student graduated in June 2014, the teacher is said to have engaged in an inappropriate relationship with the girl, sending explicit messages about her sexual orientation and preferences, as stated in the Notice of Hearing. The allegations further include Dolson sending explicit photos to the student, discussing sexual activities, encouraging masturbation, and suggesting plans for a threesome. The relationship allegedly escalated to a sexual encounter in August 2014, with the teacher providing alcohol to the student and engaging in sexual activities. 'Naked Witches' Caught on Camera in Canada: Nature Lover Installs CCTV Cameras to Capture Wildlife, Ends Up Recording Video of Two Women Performing Carcass-Eating Rituals Outside Her House in Powell River.

The inappropriate relationship purportedly continued through text messages until October 2018, where Dolson allegedly inquired about the student's dating life and expressed a desire to be together again. The Ontario College of Teachers Discipline Committee contends that Dolson's actions constitute professional misconduct, abusing the student psychologically and emotionally. If found guilty, Dolson could face severe consequences, including the suspension or revocation of her teaching certificate and a potential fine of up to USD 5,000. The hearing date for these allegations is yet to be determined.

