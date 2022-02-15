Ottawa, February 15: Canada on Monday announced its new immigration policy. In the multi-year immigration-levels plan 2022-24. The country is expecting to welcome more than 1.3 million new immigrants over the next three years. The decision was taken by the Justin Trudeau administration with an aim to help Canada’s economy recover from COVID-19. Joe Biden Signs Orders to Undo Trump Immigration Policies; Reunite Migrant Families.

The new immigration policy was announced at the time when critics were asking the Trudeau administration to first reduce the backlog of 1.8 million applications who want to come to Canada as immigrants. The immigration process was slow during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Talent Moving to Canada Due to Outdated US Immigration Policies: Experts Tell American Lawmakers.

Here Are Five Key Points Of Canada’s New Immigration Policy:

Canada plans to intake 431,645 permanent residents in 2022, 447,055 in 2023 and 451,000 in 2024. The figure is equivalent to 1.14 percent of the country’s population in 2024.

In 2022, around 56 percent of new immigrants will arrive under economic class pathways, including Express Entry, the Provincial Nominee Program, and the Temporary to Permanent Residence (TR2PR) stream.

In 2024, a total number of new permanent residents will include 241,850 from the economic class, 105,000 through family reunification, and 76,545 as refugees and protected persons, reported thestar.com.

As per the new plan, the share of economic and skilled immigrants will come down to 56 percent from 60 percent, percentage of newcomers under the family class will also drop to 24 percent from 26 percent. However, the ratio of refugees will increase to 20 percent from 14 percent.

The permanent residence quota for federal high-skilled workers has also been reduced to almost half from 111,000 to 55,900.

“This levels plan is a balance of needs for our country and our international obligations. It focuses on attracting skilled workers who will contribute to Canada’s economy and tackle the labour shortage, while recognizing the importance of family reunification, and helping the world’s most vulnerable populations through refugee resettlement, Canada’s Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told CIC News. The immigration rules announced on Monday was the first Immigration Levels Plan since October 2020.

