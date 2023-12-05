Toronto, December 5: The adventure of an escaped kangaroo came to an end on Monday, December 4, as the animal was apprehended by Canadian police in east Toronto after nearly three days on the run. The kangaroo, however didn't surrender without a proper fight. It managed to land a punch on the face of one of the police officers who had grabbed by its tail and was responsible for bringing its escapade to an end. The kangaroo had eluded its handlers on Thursday during relocation to a new house.

According to, New York Post, the 4-year-old kangaroo escaped captivity when it was being transported to a zoo in Quebec along with another marsupial. On its way the driver reportedly stopped at the Oshawa Zoo and Fun Farm in Ontario to let the kangaroos stretch their legs. Taking advantage of the situation, the female kangaroo jumped out of the truck and ran towards the hill. Man Rescues Dog from Kangaroo Attack in Australia, Video Goes Viral.

The video of the escaped animal circulated in the social media, showing the kangaroo hopping around the Canadian countryside near Oshawa town. A resident of the nearby area, Paul Rellinger was surprised to see the animal which initially looked like a deer bouncing along the road as he was taking his son to school. Unfortunately, the short excursion of the kangaroo came to an end after it found being surrounded by Canadian police. Animal Smuggling in Karnataka: Dead Baby Kangaroo, Rare Lizards Among 234 Wild Animals Recovered From Passenger at Kempegowda Airport, Smuggler Arrested (See Pics).

Kangaroo Hopping Around Canadian Countryside:

I needed an escaped Kangaroo in a Toronto suburb today Now he needs a nice coat, some boots, a hat? pic.twitter.com/3Dh0p1MJLD — Aurelia Cotta (@AureliaCotta) December 1, 2023

Around 3 am on Monday morning, cops with the Durham Regional Police spotted the kangaroo on a estate located north of Oshawa, just outside Toronto. Three hours later, they surrounded him and captured it by grabbing it by its tail. The kangaroo though described as fairly docile by the cops, didn't take this kindly and stuck one of the officers in the face during apprehension.

The young cop was not seriously hurt according to reports. The kangaroo which was found to be cold and hungry gave up and surrendered to the police. As of now, the kangaroo will stay at the Oshawa Zoo for a few days.

