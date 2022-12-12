Canada, December 12: In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin Sikh man died due to gunshot injuries in Alberta province of Canada. The police suspect the death of the 24-year-old Sikh man is a case of homicide. This is second such murder where the victim is Sikh in Canada in this month.

The Edmonton Police release said that it is investigating the suspicious death of a 24-year-old male that occurred on the night of December 3. They responded to report of gunshots in the area of 51 Street Avenue and 13 Avenue. Canada: Parents of Indian Sikh Woman Pawanpreet Kaur Killed in Mississauga Regret Sending Her Abroad for Study, Demands Justice.

The victim, who is identified as Sanraj Singh was found inside his vehicle in medical distress. The police attempted to save the victim by performing CPR and also other life-saving techniques. The Emergency Medical Services arrived at the spot and declared the victim dead. Indian-Origin Sikh Family Murder Case: Suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado Arrested by Police.

The Edmonton Police said that "A suspect vehicle, possibly an SUV, was seen leaving the area southbound on 50 Street. It has also urged the residents around the area to check their CCTVs for any suspicious activity on the night of December 3. The police is probing the matter.

On December 3, a Sikh woman named Pawanpreet Kaur was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant in Mississauga City of Ontario province at the gas station she was working overnight.

