Toronto. December 5: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) announced they will cut off 10% of their employees. According to the reports, the CBC/Radio-Canada decided their financial difficulties and budget pressure. The corporation announced cutting jobs to meet the $125 million budget shortfall. The layoffs will be implemented over the next year, and thousands more employees will likely be laid off in the coming months.

As per the reports, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp will lay off over 600 employees from its union and non-union positions. The company may announce more than 200 vacant positions to be eliminated. Some employees will be sacked immediately, and others will be gradually eliminated in the coming 12 months. Twilio Layoffs: Cloud Communication Firm Sacks Hundreds of Employees by Announcing To Lay Off 5% of Its Workforce.

CBC/Radio-Canada Layoffs, Check More Details:

According to the reports, the CBC/Radio-Canada president and chief executive, Catherine Bait, said that the massive layoffs will start around April 1, and some departments, programmes, staff members and job positions will be affected. She further said sacking employees is due to a "phase-in-approach" to retain flexibility to respond. She said that by doing so, the corporation will be able to protect as many jobs as possible.

Catherine Tait added, "The more transparent we are, the better our relationship with the employees, but with that transparency, in this case, comes uncertainty, and so that's the hard piece that we're going to have to manage. "According to reports, the public broadcaster already started facing the issues related to the budget early in 2023, more specifically, when it spent $25 million in travel, marketing and sponsorship, and similar other aspects. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells Nearly USD 190 Million in Company’s Stock, Says Report.

Besides this spending, CBC/Radio-Canada postponed technology-related initiatives and reportedly limited the filling of vacant positions. The corporation will limit spending on English and French programming budgets and independent production commissions by about $40 million. The layoffs announced on December 4, 2023, may affect more than 6,500 permanent, 2,000 temporary, and 760 contract-based employees. According to a CBC News report, "CBC programming will take a $25 million hit, and Radio-Canada will see a $15 million reduction."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).