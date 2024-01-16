Delhi, January 16: Despite the significant loss of lives worldwide just two years ago, China is now creating a new deadly virus with similarities to coronavirus that is fatal to mice and has a 100 percent mortality rate, suggested several reports. Chinese doctors reportedly made their own version of "pangolin coronavirus" and registered it to a group of mice for experiment. A week days later, experts found that all the four mice given the virus GX_P2V died from the infection.
