Research indicates that pangolins serve as intermediate hosts, adapting the SARS-CoV-2 virus and playing a crucial evolutionary role in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to Covid-19. A new paper published in bioRxiv suggest doctors trained by Chinese military created the novel pangolin coronavirus and conducted tests on mice. COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

The experts discovered that all four mice given GX_P2V jab lost weight within the five days after being infected, started to become “sluggish” and their eyes went white. And just eight days following the jab administration, the mice succumbed to the effects of the virus. Through research it came to light that the virus had spread to the brain, eyes and lungs. Experts found that the virus had actually increased in the brain over the last two days of life. "This suggest that severe brain infection during the later stages of infection may be the key cause of death in these mice,” the report said.

Adding to the severity of the case, scientists cautioned that there is a risk of the virus "spilling over into humans." The scientists emphasized that the severe brain infection observed in the advanced stages of the infection could be a significant contributing factor to mortality. China Developing ‘Brain Warfare’ Tech Including Mind Control and Instant Sleep Inducing Weapons, Says Report.

The researchers also said that this is the first time a report suggested that a SARS-CoV-2 related pangolin coronavirus can cause 100% mortality in hACE2 mice, showing a risk for GX_P2V to spill over into humans. They emphasized the pressing need for additional investigations to comprehend the virus' behaviour and assess its potential implications for human health.