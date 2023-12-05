Macau, December 5: A 56-year-old Japanese tourist lost his life after completing the world's highest bungee jump from the Macau Tower in China. The thrill-seeker began experiencing shortness of breath shortly after the daring 764ft plunge at approximately 4:30 pm on December 3. Despite being rushed to the Conde S Januario Hospital in Macau for emergency treatment, he was later pronounced dead. Reports indicate that the man had no visible injuries on his body.

According to multiple reports, Skypark by AJ Hackett, the operator responsible for the bungee jump and other activities at Macau Tower, confirmed an ongoing investigation into the incident. The company's website emphasises the importance of clients disclosing any medical conditions, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, or previous surgery, before participating in their activities. China Restaurant Blast Video: 31 Killed in Gas Explosion at Eatery in Yinchuan.

The Macau Tower, standing at 338m (1100ft), features a bungee platform at 233m (764ft), making it the highest bungee jump globally. Solo participants pay 2,888 Macanese pataca (USD 358) for the experience. Skypark boasts over four million successful jumps and promotes a "perfect safety record." Despite this, the recent tragedy has raised questions about safety protocols and the disclosure process for participants. China: Unidentified Flying Object Has Been Detected Near Rizhao, Says Chinese State Media.

As per reports, the Japanese tourist's shocking death has underscored the potential risks associated with extreme adventure activities, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Skypark has been running for over 30 years, providing adventurous experiences at the Macau Tower, modelled after the Skytower in Auckland, New Zealand. The investigation will likely focus on the adherence to safety procedures and the accuracy of medical condition disclosures to prevent similar tragedies.

