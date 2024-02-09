Beijing, February 9: A woman from Guizhou province has become a viral sensation on Chinese social media after sharing her story of being slapped by her father-in-law for wanting to visit her parents during the Lunar New Year. The woman was identified only as Zhou and her story has the internet talking about patriarchy and human rights, among many other things.

According to the South China Morning Post, Zhou married a man from Anhui province three years ago and had not seen her parents since then. When she expressed her wish to visit them for the Spring Festival, the most important holiday for Chinese people, her father-in-law reacted violently and told her, "A married daughter is like spilled water. Stop always thinking about visiting your family."

Woman Stands Up For Herself

Zhou, who was shocked and hurt by the abuse, decided to stand up for herself and go ahead with the trip despite her father-in-law’s opposition. She and her husband travelled 1,600 kilometres to Guizhou, where they were warmly welcomed by her parents.

The journey turned out to be a life-changing experience for Zhou and her husband, who realised how much they missed their hometown and how unhappy they were living with his family. They decided to sell their flat in Anhui and move back to Guizhou permanently, according to the newspaper.

Incident Sparks Social Media Outrage

Zhou’s story sparked a heated debate on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, where it received more than 43,000 comments. Many netizens praised Zhou for her courage and independence, while others criticised her father-in-law for his outdated and patriarchal views. “What an ancient father-in-law. Doesn’t he know it’s 2024?” One user commented. “How would the father-in-law feel if his daughter did not visit him?” Another user asked.

The incident also highlighted the cultural differences and conflicts between different regions in China, especially regarding the role and rights of married women. Some users pointed out that in some areas, such as Anhui, it is still a tradition for married women to stay with their husbands’ families and not visit their own parents during the Lunar New Year. Others argued that this tradition is unfair and oppressive and that women should have the freedom to choose where they want to spend their holidays.

Lunar New Year, also known as Spring Festival, is a celebration of the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar. It usually falls between late January and early February and is marked by family reunions, festive meals, fireworks, and various customs and rituals. This year, the Lunar New Year falls on February 10, 2024.

