Beijing, February 1: In a shocking incident that has sparked nationwide outrage in China, a couple was executed for throwing two young children out of a high-rise apartment window. The couple, Zhang Bo and his girlfriend Ye Chengchen, reportedly committed the heinous act in a bid to start a new family together.

New York Post reported that Zhang, who had a two-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy from his previous marriage, was persuaded by Ye to eliminate them as she saw them as an “obstacle” to their relationship. US Woman Tortures and Kills Chickens, Rabbits and Other Animals Live on YouTube for Likes and Views; Arrested.

Zhang had begun an affair with Ye without disclosing his marital status and the existence of his children. He divorced his then-wife, Chen Meilin, in February 2020, but was coerced by Ye into committing the unthinkable crime against his own children. US Woman Delivers Baby in McDonald’s Parking Lot During Snowstorm, Nicknames Newborn Son ‘McFlurry’ (See Pic).

The incident, which took place in 2020, involved Zhang throwing his children out of a window from the 15th floor of a high-rise apartment building. Videos that surfaced on Chinese social media showed a grief-stricken Zhang, banging his head on the wall and sobbing uncontrollably after the act.

When questioned by the police, Zhang claimed he was asleep when the children “fell” and woke up to people shouting downstairs. The children’s mother, Chen, expressed her shock and despair at the horrifying news. “The moment I heard my kids were actually thrown out of the 15th floor by their father and the mistress, I couldn’t find any words to describe my feelings,” she was quoted as saying.

The cold-blooded premeditation of the crime and the tender age of the victims sent shock waves across China. The execution of Zhang and Ye, believed to have been carried out by lethal injection more than two years after China’s Supreme Court approved their death sentence, quickly became a trending topic on the Chinese social media site Weibo, garnering nearly 200 million views.

