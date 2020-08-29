London, August 29: Over 10,000 gathered in London, the UK capital, on Saturday against the continuation of lockdown in several parts of the nation. The anti-vaxxers - those opposed to vaccination - chanted "hoax" while referring to coronavirus pandemic during their march. They also alleged a plot of that "New World Order" behind the mass vaccination plans. COVID-19 Second Wave? UK Records 1,522 New Cases, Highest In a Single Day Since June 12.

The protest march, promoted as "United For Freedom", was aimed at "exposing government lies" and reclaiming the freedom that existed before March, 2020. The demonstrators called upon Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift all the curbs and allow UK to "live as it did" six months ago.

The rally of thousands saw no one wearing face masks. The demonstrators held placards that read: "masks reduce immunity". They demanded the government to abort the policy of making masks mandatory.

'Majority Says No to Mandatory Vaccinations'

Peaceful protest and decent turnout for #uniteforfreedom. The majority, many silent support this effort, say no to lockdown, no to facemasks and no to mandatory vaccinations.pic.twitter.com/09Vkq4l5oS — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) August 29, 2020

Videos of the protest march uploaded on social media showed protesters shouting that the government is "terrorist" and "waging war against its own people". Among those who joined the protesters includes Piers Corbyn, the younger brother of former Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn.

The 'Unite For Freedom' march comes two days after the UK recorded its sharpest spike since June 12. The country reported than 1,500 infections, highest in the past 11 weeks. The surge in COVID-19 numbers across UK and other parts of Europe has also raised speculations of a possible "second wave" of COVID-19.

