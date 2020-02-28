Coronavirus Outbreak: In a First, Woman in Japan Infected With COVID-19 For Second Time

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Tokyo, February 28: In a first, a woman in Japan is learnt to have infected with coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, for the second time after being discharged from the hospital earlier this month. The development comes at a time when confirmed coronavirus patients increased in Japan to 914 as of Thursday evening, including over 700 from the Diamond Princess, a virus-hit cruise ship docked in Yokohama near Tokyo. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends Visa on Arrival Facility For Citizens of Japan And South Korea Amid COVID-19 Fears.

The Japanese woman, who resides in Osaka, first tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on January 29. After treatment at the hospital, her condition improved and she was discharged on February 1. She had tested negative for the coronavirus on February 6. However, on February 26, she developed a sore throat and chest pains and later tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Busts Several Myths on Deadly Virus, Lists Protective Measures; Check Answers of FAQs.

According to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, the woman’s case was the first in Japan where a patient tested positive for a second time after being discharged from hospital, The Guardian reported on Friday. Cases of second positive tests have been reported in China where the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in over 2500 deaths so far. Amid concern over coronavirus, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that schools would be asked to shut.

Nursery schools, however, will be excluded from the nationwide closure request. Japan will be the second country after China to close schools after the outbreak of the pneumonia-causing virus.