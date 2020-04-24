India's COVID-19 cases cross 23,000 mark - at 23,077. Out of which, 17610 are active cases, 4,749 are cured/discharged/migrated & 718 deaths: Union Health Ministry. India's #COVID19 cases cross 23,000 mark - at 23,077. 17610 active cases, 4749 cured/discharged/migrated & 718 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/AVTdjC8Q7y— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020 Revenue Police Uttarkashi has filed a case against 51 people incl a 6-month-old&a 3-yr-old for violation of home quarantine rules during the lockdown. Tripura has become Coronavirus free after the recovery of the 2nd case. Two cases were recorded in the state, the first case had recovered earlier and the second patient has also been discharged after testing negative in repeat tests: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Mumbai, April 24: The new moon was sighted in most parts of the Islamic world, along with Europe and North America which house a sizeable number of Muslims, leading to the start of Ramadan ul Kareem. During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, remain steadfast in their prayers and offer zakat or charity.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 21,700 on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data. Out of the total numbers, 16,689 are active cases while 686 people have died due to the infection in the country so far. Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Odisha government on Thursday announced a 60-hour complete shut down in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts from 10 pm today till April 26. During the lockdown, only the essential services will remain operational. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit states in the pandemic.

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh, a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Damoh district. Police said the "The girl has received severe injuries in her eyes and minor ones in other body parts. She has been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur. A case has been registered. We'll nab the accused soon".

Two persons, Akhtar Mirza and Tabuddin Mohiddin were arrested in possession of cigarettes worth Rs 30,000, in Bengaluru. They were selling the cigarettes online, amid the lockdown.

