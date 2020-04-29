Meerut: Flower farmers say that their business has slumped amid #COVID19 lockdown."I'm forced to destroy plants & prepare the field for new crop. Around 30 families were dependent on it, but we've suffered losses amounting to Rs 10-12 lakhs", one of the farmers, Mahipal Singh said. Meerut: Flower farmers say that their business has slumped amid #COVID19 lockdown."I'm forced to destroy plants & prepare field for new crop. Around 30 families were dependent on it, but we've suffered losses amounting to Rs 10-12 lakhs", one of farmers, Mahipal Singh said. pic.twitter.com/HMMhidey6t— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2020 Uttarakhand: Portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened at 6:10 am today. 'Darshan' for the devotees is not allowed at the temple as of now. Uttarakhand: Portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened at 6:10 am today. 'Darshan' for the devotees is not allowed at the temple as of now. https://t.co/v4Cj8RQja9 pic.twitter.com/jn5vUBN42N— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020 More than 2,200 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours in the United States of America (USA).

Mumbai, April 29: The total number of coronavirus cases continue to spike in India. The number of COVID-19 patients increased to 29,974 in the country on Tuesday. The death toll also increased by 51 since Monday evening and touched 937 so far. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the pandemic with a total of 8,590 cases. Mumbai, on the other hand, has recorded the maximum cases, where the total cases inched towards the 6,000-mark on Tuesday.

After a NITI Aayog employee was tested positive for coronavirus, the building was sealed for two days and all the necessary precautions were taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said it would not be possible to hold the remaining CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams. In a series of tweets, Manish Sisodia said he has spoken to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and suggested various measures with regard to pending examination and next curriculum year in view of the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for kin of port employees and workers who lose their lives to COVID-19 pandemic. Icelandic airline Icelandair said it would lay off about 2,000 of its staff as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact air travel "for the unforeseeable future. British Airways also announced on Tuesday that it is set to slash up to 12,000 jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.