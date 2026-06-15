Cougar Attack Video: British Columbia Woman Fights Off Big Cat To Rescue Baby Goat, Kicks Animal Before Scaring It Away

A woman in British Columbia sprang into action to save one of her goats after a cougar attacked the animal at her farm, with dramatic security camera footage capturing the encounter. The video shows farm owner Gina Moore rushing toward the predator and kicking it away after it grabbed a baby Nigerian dwarf goat by the neck.

The video, which has gained attention online, shows the cougar entering a barn area where several goats were present. Moments later, the big cat is seen clamping onto one of the animals as the goat struggles to escape and cries out during the attack.

The video begins with several goats running through the barn before the cougar appears with its mouth and front legs wrapped around a goat. As the attack unfolds, the goat can be heard screaming while attempting to break free from the predator's grip.

Within seconds, Moore runs into the scene, shouting at the cougar and confronting it directly. The footage shows her delivering a swift kick to the animal, causing it to release the goat and retreat from the area.

Speaking about the incident, Moore said her actions were driven by adrenaline and concern for her animal. "I honestly was just running on adrenaline," she told Storyful. "I knew there was a chance that the cougar would turn on me so I’d better make whatever I did count." The intervention appeared to successfully scare off the predator and prevent the attack from escalating further.

Moore operates a farm in British Columbia that includes geese, cows and four Nigerian dwarf goats. She said the goats are named Leo, Mick, Donnie and Raff after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. According to Moore, she purchased the goats after losing a miniature horse to a black bear last year. Since then, protecting her animals has remained a priority.

Moore said encounters with large predators have become more common in recent years. She noted that both bears and cougars have increasingly been hunting near her property, raising concerns for livestock owners in the area. "Developments are pushing them out of their natural habitat," she said.

Wildlife experts have frequently pointed to habitat loss and expanding development as factors contributing to increased interactions between humans, livestock and predators. The latest incident highlights the challenges faced by rural property owners as wildlife increasingly ventures closer to farms and residential areas in search of food and territory.

The security camera footage has since drawn widespread attention online, with many viewers focusing on Moore's quick response in protecting her goat from the cougar attack.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).