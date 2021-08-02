Beijing, Aug 2: Seven persons on Monday tested positive for Covid-19 in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province where the global pandemic is said to have originated in December 2019.

The infected people were identified as migrant workers at the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone, Xinhua news agency quoted the zone's headquarters on Covid-19 prevention and control, as saying. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: COVAXIN is Effective Against Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19, Says Study.

One of the workers was at a train station in the city of Jingzhou, also in Hubei, where a tour group from Jiangsu province was also thertr.

Members of the tour group have also tested positive.

The other six reported cases are close contacts of the worker, the headquarters said. Wuhan had not reported locally transmitted cases for over a year.

