Bangkok, April 28: In a horrifying incident, a pregnant woman in Thailand has been accused of murdering 12 of her friends, including an ex-boyfriend by poisoning them with cyanide. The woman was arrested after the police launched a probe in a case pertaining to the death of one of her friends. According to the police, all the victims are aged between 33 and 44 and died between December 2020 and April 2023.

According to a report published by the BBC, the police zeroed in on Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn (32) after she came under suspicion following the death of her friend Siriporn Khanwong earlier this month. The woman was arrested from Bangkok on Tuesday. The police said that there were similarities in all deaths and that all the victims died similarly. 'For Sex, Money and Power': 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell Murdered Her Two Kids To Remove 'Obstacles' and Fulfil Her Desires, Says Prosecutor.

The woman came under suspicion after her friend Khanwong died on a trip with her. On April 14, Rangsiwuthaporn had gone on a trip to the Ratchaburi province with Siriporn Khanwong, where they had taken part in a Buddhist protection ritual at a river. However, her friend collapsed and died on the riverbank. The police said traces of cyanide were found in her body during the autopsy, and her phone, money and bags were also missing when she was found. US Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend, Her Friend After Finding Them Having Sex in Wisconsin; Arrested.

As per the reports, all the murders were carried out due to financial motives. The accused woman, however, denied all the charges. She filed for bail, but the authorities denied it. Reportedly, cyanide was found in her possession when she was arrested.

