Islamabad, August 22: Pakistan on Saturday admitted that Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted men and prime accused in 1993 Mumbai blasts, lives in Karachi. The Pakistani government also ordered the seizure of his properties and even froze Dawood Ibrahim's bank accounts. Pakistan mentioned Ibrahim's name in a list of 88 banned terror groups. The financial sanctions were imposed by Imran Khan-led government on several terror organisations to wriggle out of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF's) grey list.

In the past, Pakistan had been denying that it had given shelter to Ibrahim after he fled from India in 1993. After the bombings, he reportedly fled to Pakistan and has been staying in Karachi. He is originally from Mumbai's Dongri. His father, Ibrahim Kaskar, worked as a head constable with the Mumbai Police. Pakistan Imposes Sanctions on 26/11 Mumbai Attack Masterminds Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Saeed, Puts Financial Curbs on 88 Terror Outfits Fearing FATF Blacklist.

Apart from Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and their organisations also in the list of banned terror groups. The Pakistan government ordered the seizure of all of their properties. The Paris-based FATF put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later due to COVID-19 pandemic. Dawood Ibrahim, His Wife Test Positive For COVID-19, Undergoing Treatment At Army Hospital in Karachi: Reports.

The Pakistan government issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key figures of terror outfits such as 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Azhar, and underworld don Ibrahim. On August 12, Pakistan Parliament's lower house passed four bills related to the tough conditions set by the FATF after the government and the Opposition reached a consensus.

