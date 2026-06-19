Did Giorgia Meloni Beg Donald Trump for a Photo at G7 Summit? Italy PM Rejects US President's Claims (Video)

A sharp diplomatic dispute has erupted between the United States and Italy after US President Donald Trump claimed that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had "begged" him for a photograph at the recent G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. Meloni swiftly rejected the assertion on Friday, June 19, dismissing it as "completely made up", while Italy's Deputy Prime Minister abruptly cancelled an upcoming official visit to Washington in protest. The controversy stems from a brief interview broadcast Friday morning on Italy's La7 television channel.

During the exchange, Trump claimed that Meloni had desperately sought a photo-op with him during the summit, which took place from June 15 to 17. The remarks have triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, severely straining relations between the two right-wing leaders. Giorgia Meloni Smoking News: Italian PM Says She Has Been Smoke-Free for 1 Month, Earns Praise From G7 Leaders.

Neither I nor Italy Ever Beg, Says Giorgia Meloni

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

Italy-US Ties in Crisis After Donald Trump's Remark on Giorgia Meloni

ITALY-US TIES IN CRISIS: FOREIGN MINISTER CANCELS WASHINGTON VISIT AFTER TRUMP'S REPORTED REMARKS ON MELONI Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has cancelled a planned visit to the US on June 21-22, calling Trump's reported comments about PM Giorgia Meloni "grave and… pic.twitter.com/vfVBWJrBpA — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 19, 2026

Donald Trump Claims He 'Felt Sorry' for Italian Leader

In the broadcast segment, Trump told the La7 correspondent that he had only agreed to the photograph out of pity. Although video footage from the summit in France showed the two leaders engaged in extended, seemingly cordial conversations side-by-side on a sofa, Trump characterised the interaction as a favour on his part. "She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her," Trump was quoted as saying by the network. "She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her," he added.

Giorgia Meloni Condemns Fabricated Remarks

Meloni responded forcefully on Friday afternoon, June 19, releasing a video statement on her official X account. Expressing deep astonishment, the Italian Prime Minister noted that this was part of a broader, troubling pattern in how the US President interacts with historical American partners. "Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up, I’m frankly appalled. I don’t know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies; after all, it’s not the first time it’s happened," Meloni said. She directly contrasted Trump's public posturing toward democratic allies with his approach to foreign adversaries.

"I can only say it’s a shame that he doesn’t show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward which he instead proves much more accommodating. However, one thing he must remember: I and Italy never beg," Meloni added.

I Have Decided To Cancel My Visit to the United States, Says Antonio Tajani

Le gravi e offensive parole del Presidente Trump nei confronti del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni offendono tutta l’Italia. Per questo motivo ho deciso di annullare la mia visita negli Stati Uniti prevista per i prossimi 21 e 22 giugno. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 19, 2026

Italy Cancels Washington Diplomatic Visit

The political fallout inside Italy was immediate. Citing the comments as an insult to the entire nation, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the immediate cancellation of his diplomatic trip to the United States, which had been scheduled for June 21 and 22. “The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June,” Tajani posted on X.

I Can't Imagine Giorgia Meloni Asking Anyone for a Photo, Not Even Under Threat, Says Guido Crosetto

Non posso immaginare @GiorgiaMeloni chiedere una fotografia a nessuno, nemmeno sotto minaccia. Posso invece immaginare quanto le sia costato mettere da parte ciò che Trump aveva detto settimane fa,per fare l’interesse dell’Italia, dell’Europa e dell’Occidente. Ed immagino quanto… — Guido Crosetto (@GuidoCrosetto) June 19, 2026

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto also weighed in, defending Meloni's composure and criticising Trump's lack of diplomatic decorum. “I can, however, imagine how much it cost her to set aside what Trump had said weeks ago, to serve the interests of Italy, of Europe, and of the West. And I imagine how much it will cost her not to comment as it deserves on this latest lapse in style by the US President,” Crosetto stated, adding that such comments damage bilateral relations. ‘Melodi’ Is Back: Giorgia Meloni and PM Narendra Modi Reunite at G7, Viral Trend Returns To Spotlight (See Videos).

Context of a Fractured Alliance Between US and Italy

The sharp public dispute marks a definitive downturn in a relationship that was once highly collaborative. Meloni was previously regarded as one of Trump's strongest European allies and notably stood as the only European leader to attend his presidential inauguration in 2025. However, the partnership fractured earlier this year following public disagreements over Trump's critical comments regarding Pope Leo, alongside Meloni's decision to distance Italy from Washington's policies surrounding the outbreak of the war in Iran. While the G7 summit in Evian initially signalled a potential stabilisation of ties, Trump's latest remarks have entirely upended those diplomatic efforts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).