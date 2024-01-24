London, January 24: A dog that attacked two men in Hamilton in Scotland's South Lanarkshire was shot dead by police on Wednesday. The dog, a large bulldog-type, was dangerously out of control and injured a man on Loudonhill Avenue before mauling another man on Tinto View. The second victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The first victim was treated for minor injuries at Hairmyres Hospital. UK Dog Attack: Cops Shoot 'Dangerous' Canines Dead After Two Aggressive Pitbulls Attack Man and His Pet Dog in Sheffield.

What Authorities Said?

Superintendent Steven Espie said the incident was distressing and contained, and that the police were investigating the breed of the dog. The firearms discharge will be reviewed by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC). Espie said the police were trying to identify the breed of the dog, which could be an XL Bully. This breed was banned in England and Wales last month after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a danger to communities. A man was killed by two XL Bullies last year while defending his elderly mother. UK Dog Attack: Pet American XL Bully Rips Off Man's Genitals in Derbyshire.

In another incident, a man's private parts were ripped off when he was attacked by his pet, a 44-kg American XL Bully dog, a breed that is being banned in the UK and Wales. The horrific attack took place in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, in October. The unidentified man received eight stitches in his genitals and 32 in his arms. The dog named Envie also attacked the man's partner Lynsey Kelly and bit her shin, the outlet further said. The couple were too embarrassed to speak about the attack and opened up recently.

