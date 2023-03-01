Mumbai, March 1: In a brutal incident of dog attack in Spain, a 67-year-old woman was allegedly mauled to death by a pit bull in Southeastern coast of Spain. Officials said that the woman had adopted the pit bull after it was found by the woman. Surprisingly, it was just a few days that the woman had adopted the pit bull who allegedly attacked and mauled the woman to death at her home in Spain.

According to a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the woman had found the pit bull abandoned in a field near the city of Valencia. Officials said that the a few days after the woman adopted the dog, it turned on her and allegedly killed her. The incident has created shock and panic among local people. Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

The incident came to light when emergency services were called in after the woman's screams were heard during the dog attack. Officials rushed the woman to hospital while the civil guard used a firearm to kill the dog. Although the woman was rushed to a hospital nearby, she succumbed to her injuries.

Local officials learned that the woman lived alone at her home in Spain while her two daughters stayed abroad. After the incident came to light, the Mayor of Macastre said that the deceased woman had passion for animals. A local said that the woman adopted the pit bull, fed him and even took good care of him. Horrifying Video: Dog Seen Running With Human Head in Mouth on Mexico Street (Graphic Content Warning).

However, the local was unsure as to what caused the dog to attack the woman. In 2002, Spain passed a Law on Possession of Potentially Dangerous Animals, which included certain breeds such as Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino and Pit Bull Terrier among others.

