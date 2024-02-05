London, February 5: An elderly woman was mauled to death by two XL Bully dogs as her 11-year-old grandson witnessed the horrific attack in UK's Essex. The deceased, Esther Martin (68), was visiting her grandson in Jaywick, Essex when she tried to stop six puppies from fighting and was attacked by the adult dogs.

According to the Mirror, the boy ran out of the house screaming for help, and neighbours rushed to the scene, but Esther died from her injuries. Esther's daughter Kelly Fretwell, 46, said the boy could have been killed too and that he had already lost his mother two years ago. She also said the owner of the dogs, her brother-in-law Ashley Warren, a rap artist known as Wyless Man, had ignored warnings that the dogs were dangerous. He had advertised the XL Bully puppies for sale at £500 each in November. Dog Attack in UK: Two XL Bullies Attack Woman on Street in Wales, Owner Banned From Keeping Dogs for 10 Years.

Dogs Put To Death After Horrific Attack

As per the reports, six police officers entered the house and shot the dogs to prevent further harm to the community. Chief Supt Glen Pavelin praised the courage of the neighbours and the officers and said the investigation was ongoing to determine the breed of the dogs. He said, “I know there is speculation about the breed involved, and we are working with experts to establish this. I would ask you not to speculate. We will establish the facts and keep the community updated.” He also said he had no information about any previous complaints about the dogs.

Esther’s daughters, Kelly Fretwell and Sonia Martin said the dogs were XL Bullys, a breed that was banned in England and Wales from February 1 unless the owner had a valid certificate of exemption. They said there were eight dogs in the house, including six puppies, and that their mother was trying to stop them from fighting when she was attacked. They paid tribute to Esther, a retired Tesco worker and a mother of four, and said they were devastated by the tragedy. UK Dog Attack: Pet American XL Bully Rips Off Man's Genitals in Derbyshire.

The XL Bully ban means that owners can face a criminal record and an unlimited fine if they do not have a certificate or do not follow the restrictions.

