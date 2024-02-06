New York, February 6: A woman from Georgia, US, was shocked when she saw an Amazon driver attempting to take her dog away in his delivery truck. Terrika Currence, who lives in Henry County, said that the incident occurred shortly after she received a box of products from the online retailer. She filmed the confrontation and shared it with a local news channel.

In the video, Currence can be heard accusing the driver of stealing her red-nose pitbull from her yard. The New York Post reported that when she opened the back door of the truck, she found the dog inside a bin. She grabbed the dog and demanded the driver to put it back. The driver did not offer any explanation for his actions except that he liked the dog and wanted a puppy. Bizarre Robbery in US: Thieves Break Into Pokemon Card Store, Rob Over 35,000 Collectables in California; Manager Mocks Burglars With Edited Footage of Theft.

'Dognapping' in the US

Currence said that the driver’s behaviour had traumatised her daughter, who is now afraid of delivery drivers. She also said that she was relieved that Amazon fired the driver and that the police were investigating the case.

Amazon Fires Driver

An Amazon spokesperson apologised to Currence and said that the driver involved is no longer delivering for the company. The spokesperson also said that Amazon has reached out to law enforcement to assist as they investigate. Naked Man in Las Vegas Steals Patrol Vehicle After Assaulting Police Officer, Crashes It Into Another Car; Video Goes Viral.

In another incident, an Amazon driver was caught red-handed stealing a man’s package from his garden on CCTV. Lewis Romane, from Selston, Nottinghamshire, captured the man walking away with the package, which contained a £90 bottle of aftershave, after dropping off two other boxes. The 50-year-old sales director described the incident at around 4 pm on Saturday, December 9 as ‘unbelievable’. Amazon, which refunded the product, said it was investigating.