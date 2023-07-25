Beijing, July 25: China's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for Doksuri, the fifth typhoon of this year expected to bring gales and heavy rain to the country's southern coastal regions. Doksuri, currently sweeping across the Pacific Ocean in the direction of the Philippines, has intensified into a super typhoon. It is predicted to make landfall or pass very close to the Babuyan Islands in the Philippines between late Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

In its update, the NMC said the typhoon is expected to move northwest at a speed of around 20 km per hour. It will enter the northeast part of the South China Sea on Thursday and then move toward the coastal areas of Fujian and Guangdong, the Centre said. Doksuri Storm Update: Powerful Storm Intensifies Into Super Typhoon, Likely to Hit Northern Part of Philippines.

Typhoon Doksuri Poses Risk to Philippines, Taiwan

#Philippines 🇵🇭🌀 #EgayPH #Doksuri Ht @Oli1589: Typhoon #Egay has escalated into a #supertyphoon. Stay safe & take all necessary precautions to protect yourself & your loved ones. Monitor updates from local authorities & follow evacuation instructions.pic.twitter.com/aPcBdTm4Pm — 🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin (@CurtisSChin) July 25, 2023

Stranded passengers at Northport Passenger Terminal in Manila bound for Bacolod, Cebu, Zamboanga, Butuan, Dipolog, Cagayan, and Puerto Prinsesa. #EgayPH #egay #TyphoonDoksuri pic.twitter.com/xpW88K6YVL — Richard A. Reyes (@richardreyesph) July 25, 2023

Some coastal areas around the Bashi Channel, South China Sea, Taiwan Strait, as well as coastal regions of Taiwan and Fujian will experience gales, while parts of Taiwan will experience heavy downpours of 50 to 90 mm from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, it added. The NMC has issued an advisory to suspend both indoor and outdoor gatherings, as well as dangerous outdoor operations, and recommended the timely transfer of people living in vulnerable housing. Typhoon Doksuri Sweeps Across Pacific Ocean; Poses Risk to Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China.

It has also called for emergency typhoon preparations and precautions against possible geological disasters. China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system for typhoons, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).