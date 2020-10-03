Washington, October 3: Amid a major confusion over the condition of United States President Donald Trump, the head of state took to Twitter to apparently allay apprehensions on his health. Trump's tweet came shortly after a White House sourced anonymously issued a statement claiming that the President's vitals are "very concerning" and the next 48 hours are "critical". Donald Trump Health Update: President's Vitals 'Very Concerning', Next 48 Hours 'Critical', Says White House Source Contradicting Official Doctor.

Trump, in his tweet, lauded the team of medics at the Walter Reed Medical Center, also referred to as the Navy Hospital, where he was shifted on Friday for COVId-19 treatment. The President also lauded the efforts taken over the past six months to combat the pandemic.

"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well! (sic)," he posted.

Shortly before Trump's social media update, Dr Sean Conley - the official physician of White House - addressed the press. The doctor claimed that the President's condition has significantly improved in the past 24 hours, and he was on the path towards recovery.

"At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. Thursday, he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving," Dr Conley said.

While the statement relieved Americans who are panicked since the President was diagnosed with COVID-19, a statement issued by a White House source added to their confusion.

"The President’s vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We are still not on a clear path to a full recovery," the source who is privy to the matter noted in his statement.

