Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. Gujarat: A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/c1xdbtgWkb— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today. #TrumpIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/sKZnIh51Px— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today.(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/TX0JVVg0Ja— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

New Delhi, February 24: United States President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump and top delegates, was scheduled to arrive in India on Monday, February 24, for his first bilateral visit to the nation. The visit came nearly five months after he had promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark upon an official tour to India at the earliest. The marquee event of his visit, the Namaste Trump event, will be held today at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned here for all the live news and updates related to Trump's India visit.

Trump's elite Air Force One flight will touch down first in Gandhinagar, the capital of Modi's home-state Gujarat. From the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi, both the leaders would undertake a 22-kilometre roadshow. The US President, ahead of his visit, reiterated that Modi has assured him of "millions" turning out to welcome him enroute.

After visiting the Sabarmati Ashram, Modi and Trump would head towards the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera, where the 'Namaste Trump' event - on the lines of 'Howdy! Modi' - is organised by an NGO Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. A gathering of 1.25 lakh is expected at the stadium to hear the US President and PM Modi.

In the evening, Trump's private jet would move to Agra, where he is scheduled to visit the iconic Taj Mahal along with Melania. At the historical monument, the visiting dignitaries would be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After sunset, the Trumps would be flying to Delhi, where a banquet will be hosted for them by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On the second day of his visit, Trump would hold a couple of bilateral meetings with the Indian Prime Minister. The issues of counter-terrorism, defence cooperation and trade ties would be discussed in the meeting. However, the much-awaited Indo-US trade deal would not be signed as Trump has decided to defer it till the presidential elections in the United States. The visit would conclude at 10 pm on Tuesday, when Trump is scheduled to fly to Germany.