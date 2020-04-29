Donald Trump Predicts 'Great' Economic Rebound As US Tops 1 Million COVID-19 Cases

Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington, April 29: US President Donald Trump has predicted a 'great' economic rebound in the fall and Americans are ready for our economy to reopen. He further claimed that the country would soon be performing 5m coronavirus diagnostic tests on the very day when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States crossed the one million mark.

According to a Guardian report, addressing a news conference on aid to small businesses on Tuesday, Trump said, "we’re getting very close” to 5m daily tests. The US is currently testing 200,000 a day. He further said, "We've built the greatest economy the world has ever seen—and we will do it again". Coronavirus Cases in United States Tops 1 Million, Death Toll Surpasses 57,000.

Here's what Donald Trump said:

Our experts believe that the worst days of the pandemic are behind us—and Americans are ready for our economy to re-open. pic.twitter.com/XPoYYgddgH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2020

On Tuesday, the American President signed an exclusive order meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus. The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as a critical infrastructure to keep production plants open. Donald Trump Signs Order to Keep Meat Processing Plants in US Open Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that COVID-19 was still "extremely dangerous", though countries were seeking to return to normal as social isolation measures have helped slow the spread of the deadly disease.